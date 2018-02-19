WATCH: Fergie’s interesting rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-star Game

Grammy-award winning artist Fergie took to the stage to deliver the national anthem before the 2018 NBA All-star game in Los Angeles.

And it was interesting.

The former Black-eyed Peas singer decided to go with a slow, bluesy version of the Francis Scott Key song. The arena began to chuckle after the end of her first line into the song.

RELATED: Star Spangled Banner: 10 of the most epic National Anthem singing fails of all time

Her rendition of the U.S. National Anthem immediately became an immediate internet sensation. A lot of negative comments began pouring out, some finding it hilarious, others deeply disrespectful.

But, the best part is watching the reactions of the players caught on camera during the live telecast.

Golden State Warrior’s Draymond Green became a GIF reaction as he was caught with a blank stare listening before chuckling to himself.

Stephen Curry was caught trying to stifle his laughter unsuccessfully. In the stands, Chance the Rapper thought he was safe and didn’t hold anything back, laughing hysterically at it.

Check out this compilation of the best reactions.

Look at their reactions 😂 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Feb 19, 2018 at 8:09am PST

The crowd eventually cheered Fergie on when she finished shouting “Let’s play some basketball!” Whether they were applauding her performance or just happy that it was over, we will never know.

Watch the whole video below and let us know what you think? Was it terrible or an impressive variation on the national anthem?