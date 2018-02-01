Wesley Snipes would still return for ‘Blade 4’ (or any Marvel movie)

Can someone PLEASE make this happen? PLEASE?

Blade, perhaps, is Marvel’s most underrated film to date. While film’s like the 2000 X-Men and 2002 Spider-Man are typically thought of as the ones that ushered in the comic-book film genre, 1998’s Blade — starring Wesley Snipes — is often overlooked.

Snipes plays a legendary and badass vampire hunter, who also happens to be half-vampire himself, Blade went on to get two sequels — Blade II, which is directed by none other than Guillermo del Toro, and Blade: Trinity.

Blade: Trinity was released in 2004. Since then, as the MCU took its rise to power — beginning in 2008 with Iron Man — it’s been all quiet on the western front in regards to any more Blade films.

While Marvel STILL hasn’t said anything about any future Blade films (come on Kevin Feige, this could be great), Wesley Snipes has recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the franchise.

“I am very much open to all of the possibilities,” Snipes said to The Hollywood Reporter. “If Blade 4 comes along, that is a conversation we can have. And there are other characters in the Marvel universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revision the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe.”

Snipes also said that he had been in initial talks to star in Black Panther.

But that didn’t end up happening, despite Snipes having a good working relationship with Marvel. Does that mean that the possibility of more Blade films are at least being considered over at Marvel?

We’re going to hope so because, in case you haven’t noticed, we really REALLY want this one to happen. Kevin Feige, however, has said that they currently have no plans to use the Blade character.

What do you think? Do you want to see Wesley Snipes return to the role of Blade? Could Blade fit somewhere in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below.