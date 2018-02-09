YouTube suspends advertising on Logan Paul’s channel after more problematic videos

Logan Paul barely made a comeback from the controversial Aokigahara Forest vlog, and he has found himself in hot water with YouTube yet again.

This time YouTube did not hesitate to make an example of the 22-year-old social influencer and pulled all advertising from his channel.

In response to Logan Paul’s recent pattern of behavior, we’ve temporarily suspended ads on his channels. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) February 9, 2018

What did he do? In a vlog Monday he tasered two dead rats and pulled a fish out of the water to perform CPR on it, according to The Guardian. The video is still up, but now with an NSFW warning, but in its original form was in violation of YouTube’s policies.

This is on top of the Tweet that said he would eat as many Tide Pods as he got retweets. While that has since been taken down, over 40,000 people retweeted the post.

Swallowing detergent is deadly and in direct competition with the “New and Improved Logan Paul” message of suicide prevention.

YouTube’s spokesperson shared their reasoning for swift action saying, “This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”

Logan has not spoken out on being dropped as of yet.

What do you think of how YouTube handled the latest issues with Logan Paul? Did they finally get it right? Tell us below!