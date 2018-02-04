YouTuber Scotty Sire releases new song ‘Mister Glassman,’ begins trending

YouTube vlogger Scotty Sire has recently uploaded a brand new song and lyric video for hist latest hit, “Mister Glassman.” Released on Jan. 23, the song already has over 1.1 million views and has been trending on social media.

Scotty Sire first launched his YouTube channel in 2014. While he produced a variety of videos — most of which were comedy based — his musical entries began to catch on like wildfire. “Sad Song,” released last February, took in 8.5 million views while “My Life Sucks” brought in 3.9 million. He is also a member of the “Vlog Squad,” alongside such content creators as David Dobrik, Liza Koshy, Josh Peck and Gabbie Hanna.

Now, Scotty Sire is back at it again with “Mister Glassman” — which could potentially be his most viewed to date.

“Mister Glassman” is an upbeat song about a soft-spoken teenager who is too shy to raise his hand during class to ask the teacher a question. The song is produced by 80fitz, aka Andrew Fitzpatrick, and animated by Kelsey Animated.

“One of the biggest influences, at least for the name, was ‘Mister Cellophane’ from the musical Chicago,” Sire said in a press release via Tube Filter. “I liked the message and I love the old school sound of show-tunes, so I wanted to make something somewhat similar with my own twist on it. I’m not a fantastic singer by any means, but the song sort of evolved from the original idea.””

The song is now available to purchase on iTunes. Sire play pledged that 50 percent of the profits the song makes from sales and streams will go to the Organization for Autism Research for the first month. Sire is also selling merchandise related to “Mister Glassman.”

