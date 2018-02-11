YouTube’s ‘Simon’s Cat’ dashes towards love in new mobile game

The popular animated YouTube series Simon’s Cat is getting its own mobile game in the form of an endless runner.

Simon’s Cat Dash introduces the adorable furry friends to mobile on both the Google Play Store and the Apple iTunes Store. In the game created by developer Good Catch, players start off as the star of the show, Simon, as he races towards his true one-and-only feline companion, Chloe. While jumping over and avoiding obstacles, players have to collect as many butterflies as possible to impress her and get Simon the date that he’s always wanted.

The game itself seems well-fleshed out, inviting fun from both older and younger players alike. A variety of secondary characters can be unlocked to play as, including Black Tail the pirate cat and Sir Jingle, the chivalrous cat in shining armor. The game even includes a second game mode where players have to run from the biggest cat-threat of all time: dogs.

If you’re interested in Simon’s Cat Dash by Good Catch, check out the trailer below. If you’re a fan of YouTube’s Simon’s Cat, let us know if you’re excited about the game in the comments!