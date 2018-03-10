Top 10 iconic women in rock music

These are the iconic women in rock who changed the face of the music.

When you think of classic rock, what comes to mind?

Most people would say Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, etc. But what are all these bands missing?

You guessed it: WOMEN.

Rock music has been considered a boys club for the longest time. People tend to overlook the iconic women in rock music and there are so many important female artists in this genre. We’ve compiled a list of the edgy, groundbreaking, and downright badass women who have changed the way rock music is listened to today.