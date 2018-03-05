5 things to know about Tessa Netting also known as tessaRoxxx

From musical theatre actress to YouTuber, Tessa Netting is the ultimate triple threat.

Tessa Netting, who is known as tessaROXX on YouTube, has a vast body of work to find. She is an emerging online personality, often found interacting with her fans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It seems like from the time that she was young Tessa Netting was a performer. Now you can find her on YouTube posting all kinds of different content for her viewers. Her videos are fun to watch, and she really draws you in with her videos.

Her YouTube is tessaROXX, Facebook is just her name Tessa Netting. Instagram you can find her at tessanetting and on Twitter she is tessanetting.

Tessa also engages with fans at various cons such as GeekyCon.