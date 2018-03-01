ACM Awards nominees : Reba McEntire announces country music’s top talent

Reba McEntire, legendary country musician, appeared on CBS This Morning to hand out the list of nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. Most prominent is Entertainer of the Year with Male and Female Vocalists of the Year following closely behind.

The Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place for the 53rd time, as the world of Country Music gathers together to award top talent in the genre. As always big names in the world of country will attend with a host that will not surprise you, but will always make you feel right, especially since she’s the new Colonel.

McEntire returns as the show’s host and is taking the helm for the fourteenth time since the end of the 1980s. Not only is Reba the host, but she could win an award also since she is a nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year, which is the sixteenth time she has been in contention for an award in that category — although she’ll have serious competition with other great singers like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.

Chris Stapleton meanwhile is a huge eye-catcher in the ACM awards this 2018 since the musician is involved at every stage of his music, leading him to rack up eight nominations for the 53rd ACM Awards.

His, “Broken Halos” nominated for Single of the Year is currently occupying the No. 3 on the Country Airplay chart, which is the highest rank he has attained, according to Billboard.

Chris Stapleton’s nominations, including best entertainer, male vocalist and single of the year also are in notably Album and Single Record of the year, according to CBS.

This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards look to be great and will air April 15 at 8/7 Central on CBS and CBS All Access, broadcasting from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. And it’s looking to be a fantastic show.

Who do you think should win this year? Check out the full list of nominees and let us know!

Entertainer Of The Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group Of The Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist Of The Year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

RaeLynn

New Male Vocalist Of The Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo Or Group Of The Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album Of The Year

Breaker – Little Big Town (Producer: Jay Joyce / Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi / Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

From A Room: Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton / Record Label: Mercury Records)

Happy Endings – Old Dominion (Producer: Shane McAnally / Record Label: RCA)

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett / Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

Single Record Of The Year

“Better Man” – Little Big Town (Producer: Jay Joyce / Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt (Producer: Zach Crowell / Record Label: MCA Nashville)

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton / Record Label: Mercury Records)

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne / Record Label: Big Machine Records)

“I’ll Name The Dogs” – Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks / Record Label: Warner Bros.)

Song Of The Year

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Universal Music Corp. / Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music / I Love Pizza Music, / Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing / Who Wants to Buy My Publishing / Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music / Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

“Female” – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc. / Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits / Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Publishers: Sony / ATV Tree Publishing / Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI) / SWMBMGBMI / Lonesome Vinyl Music

“Whiskey And You” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp. / New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

Video Of The Year

“Black” – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKAMY

Producer: Dan Atchison

“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

Songwriter Of The Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event Of The Year

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett / Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill (Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris / Record Label: Columbia Nashville)

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” – Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson (Producer: Carl Jackson / Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises)

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood (Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban / Record Label: Capitol Nashville)

“What Ifs” – Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina (Producer: Dann Huff / Record Label: RCA Nashville)