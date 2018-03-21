comments cash

Alissa Rumsey celebrates National Nutrition Month and Florida Orange Juice [INTERVIEW]

Florida Orange Juice presents the “Amazing Five” elements of a perfect food

Alissa Rumsey is excited about National Nutrition Month.  Getting people interested in eating healthier is a good thing and doing it with a food that is accessible and generally popular like Florida Orange Juice.

The dietitian not only has some general tips for leading a healthier life and sticking to a plan of healthier living, but she also has some great recipe tips including how to make orange cream smoothies, chewy granola bars and orange salad dressing on how to incorporate more orange juice into your diet.

There are many nutritional benefits of adding an 8 oz glass of orange juice to your diet on a regular basis.  It contains many vitamins and minerals. It is fat-free, sodium free, cholesterol free.  Check the labels— the best of Florida Orange Juice has no added sugar.

There are five things that make Florida Orange Juice special: taste, vitamin C, potassium, folate and no added sugar.  These five items are known as the “Amazing Five.”

Alissa Rumsey, who is also a certified strength and conditioning coach based in New York City, spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about National Nutrition Month, how to stick you your goals for healthier living, why Florida Orange Juice is so good for you, how to make some healthy, but yummy treats and more.

See full interview below:

 

Alissa Rumsey can be found here and you can learn more about Florida Orange Juice here.

Michelle Tompkins

