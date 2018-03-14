‘American Crime Story: Versace’ recap: ‘Ascent’

The Versace power dynamic we’ve been waiting for.

It’s kind of funny how Andrew keeps saying he’s going to be rich and powerful, when all he really does is end up killing people who are far richer and powerful than he is — something that was made pretty evident in the latest episode of American Crime Story: Versace.

This new episode of Versace, entitled “Ascent,” spends some much needed time examining the power dynamic between Gianni Versace and his sister, Donatella. Guess what folks, Versace wasn’t always the nicest guy after all.

In fact, he had quite the temper, which is why he blows up at his sibling when he doesn’t feel like she’s pushing herself hard enough in the world of fashion. He later apologizes, telling her that she’s his true legacy and all, but it’s not the last time we see him rage.

This initial episode does, however, inspire Donatella to really step out on her own. Working together with Gianni, the two design an erotic looking dress that Donatella then wears to a red carpet. Crowds of cameras swarm to her, as it indicates she has officially made her mark.

A mark that is sadly short-lived, as the Versace’s quickly learn people don’t necessarily want to buy or wear a fancy looking dress that they see someone else look beautiful in. Donatella suggests a second dress based on the same design, but that’s where Gianni’s anger comes back and he just decides to destroy the whole thing instead.

Because, you know, that’s what made the most sense.

That’s when it hits though — Gianni’s ear cancer. He loses his ability to hear right at that very moment and is quickly sent over to Miami to recover. That means, you guessed it, Donatella is now running the business.

All of that has nothing to do with Andrew’s storyline, of course, because this season of American Crime Story is determined to keep the two main characters as separate as possible.

This time, we’re following Andrew shortly after he met Jeff, but before he meets David. Cunanan is working a dead-end job, repeatedly being lectured to by his boss about ‘applying himself’ and all that. Andrew, obviously, couldn’t care less. He just makes up some more lies to escape the situation, then returns home to his mother’s apartment, miserable.

It’s at the bar where his luck begins to change. While Jeff lands an attractive young companion for the night and Andrew thinks he’s initially going home empty-handed, it’s then that an older man begins to make his move. “Either there’s money in your wallet, or there isn’t,” the man says after seeing Andrew can’t pay his tab, and things between the two of them go on from there.

Obviously, this interaction made something click for Andrew — he likes older men. Better yet, older men like him. Like, REALLY like him. Why not try to do something with this?

That’s what leads him to try to get hired by a male escort service — an interview that doesn’t go all too well. Andrew proves he’s willing to work hard and that he certainly has the, ahem, assets to please, but the woman working there informs him that it’s not how hard you work. It’s what people want. And, frankly, people don’t want Andrew.

Instead of dwelling on the truth, Andrew instead decides that they’re wrong and he doesn’t need an agency. He’ll just go around, selling himself. His first target: Norman, the man we saw him living within the previous episode.

At least, that was the original idea. After slyly getting himself invited to dinner with Norman and a couple of his friends, he winds up being bought by one of those companions — a man named Lincoln Aston (Todd Waring).

It’s a simple deal. Andrew gets a weekly allowance and, in return, he keeps Lincoln company for a time and makes sure that his house is always full of like-minded people.

At least, it should be simple. That’s when a little something called love gets in the way. It’s in San Francisco that Andrew sees David sitting alone at a bar. His attraction to him is instant, as he immediately sends him a drink. David is flattered, as no one has ever even bought him a drink before, and the two end up spending the night together.

Lincoln, who sees Andrew’s hotel expenses, doesn’t like this. He instantly knows what’s going on and breaks things off with Andrew. Angry, Andrew returns home to his mother and, in a moment of anger, shoves her and accidentally breaks her shoulder blade.

It’s Lincoln, though, who gets the real blunt end of the stick. Lincoln goes to a gay bar to try and pick up another younger man, only to have the guy he chooses to freak out on him and beat him to death with a nearby statue. Tough break.

Andrew just so happened to see the whole thing go down. He doesn’t feel particularly inclined to say anything to the police and is more surprised that no one is really going to do anything about it. Turns out, you can kill a gay man and no one will bat an eye — something Andrew is going to remember further down the line.

The episode then ends with Andrew reuniting with Norman and moving in with him. Andrew has the wealth he’s dreamed of for so long, while holding the idea of love — with David — still in his heart.

And we all know how that turns out.

Watch the new episode of American Crime Story: Versace on FX this Wednesday night (there’s only two left!), and check out our other Versace recaps by clicking here.