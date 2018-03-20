‘American Crime Story: Versace’ recap: ‘Creator/Destroyer’

Modesto sucks.

Growing up is never easy — especially when you have a father like Modesto Cunanan (Jon Jon Briones). That’s what we learned the in the eight and penultimate episode of American Crime Story: Versace, entitled “Creator/Destroyer,” as we journey back into Andrew and Gianni’s childhood.

Gianni’s is, not surprisingly, finished before the opening credits even role, as we’ve learned by now that the focus of this season is on Andrew. His backstory is mostly meant to contrast Andrew’s — Gianni always wanted to be a dress-designer and, despite his teacher calling him a ‘pansy’ in front of the whole school, he was supported by his mother, Franca (Francesca Fanti).

To be fair, Andrew’s father Modesto truly wanted the best for Andrew, at one point in time. Modesto also only wanted the very best, both for himself and his family. He moved his family into an incredibly expensive home (probably not the best move), banking on the fact that he was going to be hired as a stock broker by Merrill Lynch and that Andrew would get accepted into an exclusive private school.

And, once again to be fair, both of those things end up happening. While Andrew’s siblings are left on the sideline (Andrew is clearly the favorite and Modesto doesn’t bother giving any of them the time of day), Andrew makes it in and Modesto gets hired. Andrew is even gifted the master bedroom and then given a car, well before he can drive. Things, for the time being, are looking up.

Until they aren’t, of course, as Modesto’s true nature begins to reveal himself. He accuses his wife of not having enough faith in him, portraying an abusive relationship between the two of them. There’s also a slight hint that Modesto may have also been sexually abusive to Andrew, although we’re left to ponder just how far exactly this goes.

Fast forward to Andrew’s high-school years and things have gotten worse. Modesto no longer holds his job at Merrill Lynch, but now in a pretty small and cramped cubicle, trying to scam elderly people out of money (someone better call Saul Goodman!)

Andrew is trying to make the best of the situation, going around to parties in ridiculous red one-suits and all that, once again proving he’s never exactly been one to fit in.

That’s when the FBI shows up. Modesto has conned enough people out of their money for it to have been a crime. While Modesto escapes the office, runs home to grab his extra cash and still has time left to escape in the car his favorite son, Andrew and his mother are left to deal with the authorities.

Guess what: they don’t (surprise, surprise) get to keep the house.

Frustrated and confused, Andrew decides he’ll go find wherever his father ran off to and try to get some questions answer. That place just so happens to be Manila, so suddenly Andrew is on a plane that’s headed to the Philippines.

He doesn’t exactly find the reunion he was hoping for. While Modesto is happy to see him at first, the conversation quickly turns sour when he feels Andrew has been ungrateful for all he’s done. “You’re not upset that I stole; you’re upset that I stopped,” Modesto tells him before spitting in his face.

Returning home defeated, Andrew and his mother are forced to move out and find jobs. We see Andrew apply for at the pharmacy we then see him working at in the previous episode, which is when he’s asked by the owner about what his father does.

This is when we see Andrew get that ever so familiar grin on his face, as he conjures up a fable. He says that his father owns a pineapple business, making millions upon millions of dollars.

And we all know that the lies only escalate from there.

There’s only one episode of American Crime Story: Versace left, airing Wednesday night on FX!

