‘American Idol’ – Most successful contestants from Kelly Clarkson to Adam Lambert

Originally published May 11, 2015

American Idol is finally coming to an end. Idol was one of the early innovators when it came to the reality singing competition and now, 15 seasons later, it will be taking its final bow. The show has had some major highs and lows but has always brought out the best of the best when it comes to musical talent.

Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, Clay Aiken and Phillip Phillips all started on Idol. They started to develop their fan base from their first audition and now have sold out stadiums around the world. Many highly successful alumni have had long careers following the show and they didn’t win the entire competition. Idol was a launching platform for a mainstream music career and all of the artists on this countdown took full advantage of that.

TheCelebrityCafe.com is counting down the top 10 most successful American Idol contestants. From Kelly Clarkson to Adam Lambert, this list has the best of the best when it comes to Idol. Did your favorite Idol alumni not make the list? Comment below and add your favorite.