Anderson Cooper announces split from Benjamin Maisani on heels of CNN cuts

At last, Anderson Cooper is finally back on the market!

Not really. Sorry.

Anderson Cooper announced that he and longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani broke up a while ago.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago,” is the official statement from Cooper. “We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Cooper had been with the nightclub owner since 2009 (Cooper came out in 2012). According to the Daily Mail, he’s speaking up because he’s got a younger man he’s been visiting. A doctor to boot!

Victor Lopez, a 35-year-old anesthesiologist from Texas, seems to have been crushing on Cooper as long as we have, based on his original Insta handle Victor360 – it’s been changed since the two connected and it’s been changed to private.

The pair has traveled to meet up in various parts of the United States, including Boston, New Orleans and Texas.

But Anderson is still living with Benjamin. They were spotted going to the gym together just the other day.

Any which way you look at it, he’s going to need a strong pair of shoulders to lean on. CNN announced yesterday they were removing Anderson360 from the 9 p.m. slot and replacing it with a segment with Chris Cuomo, who is the current New Day morning show co-host. He will keep his 8-9 p.m. slot though.

Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the current governor of New York, and father Mario, a former governor of the state, has plenty of ties to politics and is an exceptionally loud anti-Trump protagonist. He is moving from the morning show in the first changeup CNN has had since 2014.

We wish Anderson Cooper the best of luck mending from his breakup, with his new beau and with his work for CNN.