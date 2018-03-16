‘Avengers: Infinity War’ debuts new trailer and official poster

Happy Friday, Marvel fans!

Hot off the success of Black Panther, Marvel debuted a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer begins with a voiceover from the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Gamora.

“The entire time I knew him,” Zoe Saldana’s character states. “He only ever had one goal: to wipe out half the universe. If he gets all the infinity stones, he can do it with a snap of his fingers.”

The stakes are set for the villainous Thanos, portrayed by Josh Brolin.

The trailer features our favorite heroes coming together for the first time. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark meets Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star Lord. Captain America and Black Widow arrive in Wakanda to a warm welcome from Black Panther himself. And Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has a hilarious meet up with Doctor Strange.

Intense action scenes and life-altering consequences meet the Avengers in the trailer. We get a closer look at the villainous Thanos and his team behind him.

Thor, Groot, Vision, Scarlett Witch, Loki, Rocket, Drax and Shuri all appear in the trailer.

Recently, Marvel announced they would move up the date of the release of Avengers: Infinity War to April 27, so the whole world can watch it together.

Along with the trailer release, Marvel also released the official poster. Over 20 heroes appear around Thanos. Look no further than the two lines of stars to see how big the film really is.

Tickets are now on sale for Avengers: Infinity War on Fandango.

Are you excited for Avengers: Infinity War? What did you think of the new trailer?