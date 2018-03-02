Avengers: Infinity War’ hits theaters one week early

Excited for Avengers: Infinity War? Now, you only have to wait 57 days until the Marvel movie event of the year.

Avengers: Infinity War now comes to theaters a week earlier. Following a hilarious Twitter exchange between Marvel and Robert Downey Jr. yesterday, Marvel has officially moved up the release of Avengers: Infinity War by one week, to April 27.

The news started with a tweet by the Marvel Studios official account, seemingly just generating buzz for their next studio film.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

But, things got more interesting once Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. chimed in.

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Downey Jr. wrote back “With Friends?” before Marvel Studios tweeted back another gif of the movie, tagging other stars of the film like Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle. Downey Jr. asked “The entire world?” Marvel Studios replied with the new official poster for the movie.

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Marvel normally releases their films one week early worldwide before a domestic release, but has decided to release on the same date worldwide.

The announcement generated a lot of new buzz for the film after a few weeks of quiet from the film. The latest trailer for movie was shown during the Super Bowl one month ago. Even though they’ve been relatively quiet with the latest installment in the Avengers franchise, Marvel has been busy raking in loads of money with their latest film, Black Panther. Black Panther currently has made over $700 million dollars going into its third weekend in theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War will now be released on April 27. The film unites all the heroes of the Marvel Studios franchise including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and tons more.

Are you excited for Avengers:Infinity War? Let us know in the comments.