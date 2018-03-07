comments cash

Barbie introduces inspiring women series in time for International Women’s Day

Be whatever you want to be with Barbie

Barbie is showing the world that girls can be anything they want and that they can have different interests, skills and passions, yet still be leaders with their newest Global Role Models collection.

The Mattel owned Barbie released 17 new dolls representing both historical and modern global role models to help celebrate International Women’s Day.

These dolls represent women, modern sheros actually, of many interests including athletes, artists, a chef, a filmmaker, a journalist and more.

The Barbie Global Role Models include: Bindi Irwin, Vicky Martin Berrocal, Xiaotong Guan, Sara Gama, Martyna Wojciechowska, Nicola Adams OBE, Yuan Yuan Tan, Patty Jenkins, Chloe Kim , Hélène Darroze, Hui Ruoqi and Leyla Piedayesh.

There are also three dolls of important women from history including:  Amelia Earhart, aviator; Frida Kahlo, Mexican artist; and Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician.

Since her inception in 1959, the fashion doll Barbie has had numerous careers and has taken many forms. She has been a teacher, doctor, astronaut and just about anything else one can think of.  More than a billion Barbies have been sold.

Barbie isn’t without controversy, especially as it relates to unrealistic body images, however, the message of Barbie continues to evolve with the times and aims to show that girls can grow up to be whatever they want to be.

In hopes to start a global conversation, Barbie issued a call to action to tag and share female role models using the #MoreRoleModels.

Barbie created a line of dolls representing real-life role models, which women would you like to see included next time?

