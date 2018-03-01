Barbra Streisand cloned her dog…. twice.

This is real. This is happening.

Just months after the singer’s beloved Coton du Tulear passed away, Barbra has not-so-new fur babies.

In an interview with Variety, Streisand revealed that her two dogs, Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet, were cloned from her 14-year-old dog, Samantha.



The two pups were cloned by extracting cells from Samantha’s mouth and stomach. It’s hard to say if it is adorable or terrifying, yet how can we blame her for wanting to keep the spirit of her dearly loved dog with her?

“They have different personalities,”

Barbra explains. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness.”

Aside from the two clone dogs, Streisand also has a third dog. Miss Fanny, named after the actresses’ legendary role in Funny Girl, is a distant cousin of Samantha’s. Samantha truly lives on through these three!

Our new basket of adorables A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Would you ever clone your dog?

Top photo credit: Barbra Streisand via Instagram