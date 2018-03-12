Fortnite: ‘Battle Royale’ bringing cross-platform play to XBox

Fortnite: Battle Royale has grown into an online gaming hub for everyone who enjoys blowing up people with different types of Assault Rifles, Grenades and the occasional Crossbow.

But after Fortnite revealed the addition of a brand new 20v20 combat mode Tuesday, they left fans with another wrinkle that could make the online gaming with friends even more spectacular.

We’re squading up with @Xbox to bring Cross-Platform play to Fortnite!https://t.co/reaYwtgt5e — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 10, 2018

On Friday, the Fortnite team announced that the game will be teaming up with Xbox to bring cross-platform play to Fortnite.

Cross-Platform play essentially means a PC gamer or a person who plays on their Mac could hypothetically play squads with a person who plays Fortnite for Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

This news takes the game into a territory that enables more friends to connect with one another regardless of the console they have.

There are still a lot of things that have to happen in order for this to be finalized, however, including Sony getting on board. Both companies have yet to agree to the games’ merger in order for them to go live with one another.

Xbox One players can play with PC, Mac, and mobile. PlayStation 4 players can play with PC, Mac, and mobile. — Nick Chester (@nickchester) March 10, 2018

For now, Xbox One can play with PC, Mac and mobile, while PlayStation 4 players can play with PC, Mac and mobile. But they’re still not working with one another as stated by EpicGames’ Nick Chester.