Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce ‘On The Run II’ tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z share a trailer for On The Run II Tour

Hopefully, you have some concert ticket money set aside, because you won’t wanna miss this tour.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped a trailer for the On The Run II tour today and we couldn’t be more excited.

Featuring shots from their previous tours, scored with Marcia Atkins’ “I’m Still in Love With You”, the trailer has created a hype for the upcoming tour.

This tour is a sequel to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run tour of 2014. Back then, they performed music from respective albums Beyoncé and Magna Carta Holy Grail. This time, they will be performing behind Bey’s Lemonade and Jay-Z’s 4:44.

The tour kicks off in Wales on June 6. From there, the couple will continue their trek through the United K and Europe. They’ll begin another leg in the U.S. starting on July 25 in Cleveland.

After 20 concerts in the U.S., the duo will finish off the tour in British Columbia on October 2.

Check out the trailer for the tour here:

As you can see, this is something you probably won’t want to miss. So, check out these tour dates and get ready for On The Run II!

OTR II Tour Dates:

06-06 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium.

06-09 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park.

06-13 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium.

06-15 London, England – London Stadium.

06-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam Arena.

06-23 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium.

06-25 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena.

06-28 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion.

06-30 Warsaw, Poland – Stadion Narodowy.

07-03 Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion.

07-06 Milan, Italy – San Siro.

07-08 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico.

07-11 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium.

07-14 Paris, France – Stade de France.

07-17 Nice, France – Allianz Riviera.

07-25 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium.

07-28 Washington, DC – FedEx Field.

07-30 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field.

08-02 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium.

08-05 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium.

08-08 Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium.

08-10 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field.

08-13 Detroit, MI – Ford Field.

08-18 Buffalo, NY – New Era Field.

08-23 Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt Stadium.

08-25 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium.

08-29 Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium.

08-31 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium.

09-11 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium.

09-13 New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

09-15 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium.

09-19 Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium.

09-22 Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl.

09-27 San Diego, CA – SDCCU Stadium.

09-29 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium.

10-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place.

Which OTR II tour date will you be going to?