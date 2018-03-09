Black Coffee becomes first African nominated for Best Global Music Star at the Kids’ Choice Awards

Black Coffee, the 41 year old DJ from South Africa, earned himself a nomination for Best Global Music Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The nomination is significant because it is the first nominee by an African artist in the category. Other nominees this year include BTS, Lorde, Maluma, Taylor Swift, The Vamps, and Zara Larsson. The category recognizes nominees all across the globe for their contributions to the music scene.

You can read a full list of the nominees here.

Black Coffee was born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo in 1976 in South Africa. His music career broke off in 2003 when he was chosen to be part of the Red Bull Music Academy. Since, he has released multiple remixes and albums and garnered international fame. He reached platinum for his album ‘Pieces of Me.’ Black Coffee also was nominated for and won a BET Award in 2016 for Best International Act and appeared at Coachella.

His nomination at the Kid Choice Awards shows his international influence and the positive outreach he has had on the music scene including the impact on kids.

Fans can vote at Nickelodeon’s website or on Twitter using the hashtag #KCA and #FavGlobalMusicBlackCoffee.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are on March 24, 2018.

Are you excited for Black Coffee? Will you be watching the Kids’ Choice Awards?