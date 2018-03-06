‘Black Mirror’ teases season five return

Black Mirror, the hit anthology Sci-fi series on Netflix, is set to return for its fifth season.

The show took to Twitter to with the announcement. The official Black Mirror Twitter account tweeted out a video with the caption “The future will be brighter than ever.” The video shows clips of previous episodes before it cuts to black and says, “be right back.”

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

We have no idea when the fifth season will air, nor do we know how many episodes there will be. Once Netflix bought the rights for Black Mirror from Channel 4 in the UK after the first two seasons, Netflix released six episodes each for the last two seasons. There’s a possibility that this season will be another installment of six episodes, but there’s no confirmation on that yet.

At the end of 2017, Netflix released season four of Black Mirror. Some highlights included a Star Trek-esque virtual reality system, killer robotic dogs, invasive parental control systems, and a new kind of dating app.

We may have to wait until 2019 for Black Mirror like Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. BUt, there may be some hope in a holiday episode, as Netflix released a Christmas special in 2014 staring Jon Hamm.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to re-watch the rest of the series.

Are you excited for a new season of Black Mirror?