‘Black Panther’ holds off ‘Tomb Raider’ to remain box office champion

Black Panther continues its impressive run at the box office.

The Marvel film remained number one at the box office for the fifth straight week. It’s the first film to accomplish this since 2009’s Avatar. Black Panther is also only the seventh film to gross over $600 million at the domestic box office.

The film is also less than $20 million behind 2012’s The Avengers and is expected to become the highest grossing superhero movie of all-time. Black Panther added another $27 million this weekend to raise its domestic gross to $605.4 million. The film is also closing in on $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Tomb Raider opened in second place with $23.5 million. The reboot of the popular video game franchise starring Alicia Vikander fell a bit below expectations and well short of 2001’s Tomb Raider which had an opening weekend of $47.7 million. I expect the film to have some success and remain in the top five for at least a couple weeks.

Third place goes to the faith-based feature I Can Only Imagine. The film had a surprise opening of $17 million and is quite impressive considering the film was only playing in a little over 1600 theaters.

A Wrinkle in Time dropped 50 percent during its second weekend and fell to fourth place. The Disney film brought in $16.6 million and has now passed $60 million domestically. The worldwide gross of the film has passed $70 million.

Love, Simon rounds out the top five with $11.5 million. The film based on the popular novel was right around expectations and I’m predicting a $30-$40 million domestic gross.

The Strangers: Prey at Night dropped five spots and 54% during its second weekend. The horror film brought in $4.8 million and is approaching $20 million domestically. It’s going to take an impressive box office run if it wants to pass the $52 million that the original film grossed.

Peter Rabbit crossed $100 million domestically after six weeks of release while Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle finally dropped out of the top ten. The film did eclipse $400 million domestically and is very close to passing Spider-Man as Sony’s highest grossing release of all-time.

Game Night ($5.6 million), Red Sparrow ($4.5 million) and Death Wish ($3.4 million) round out the top ten.

Black Panther will attempt to win the box office for the sixth straight weekend but it will face competition from five new wide releases including Pacific Rim: Uprising starring John Boyega.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $44 million (-31%)

Warner Bros.: $29 million (+21.1%)

20th Century Fox: $17.2 million (+6.8%)

Roadside Attractions: $17.1 million (n/a)

Sony Pictures: $6.9 million (-2.7%)

Aviron Pictures: $4.8 million (-5.7%)

MGM: $3.4 million (-3.2%)

Focus Features: $2.3 million (+1.1%)

Paramount Pictures: $1.7 million (-1.5%)

Entertainment Studios: $1.1 million (-2.1%)

Fox Searchlight: $1.1 million (-2%)

Next week’s openings: Midnight Sun, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Paul, Apostle of Christ, Sherlock Gnomes, Unsane