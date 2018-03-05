‘Black Panther’ still reigns as box office champion

Black Panther continues to dominate the box office as the film remained at the top spot of the box office.

The worldwide smash hit brought in $65.7 million during its third weekend and became only the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Avengers to be number one for its first three weeks of release.

It also became the third fastest film to reach $500 million domestically. It has also cracked the top 50 at the worldwide box office and its worldwide box office is approaching $900 million.

Jennifer Lawrence’s new film Red Sparrow opened in second place. The film brought in $17 million which was right around what was projected. This opening weekend just about brought in the total domestic gross from her last film mother!

Death Wish opened in third place with $13 million. The film received decent reviews from critics and it has been a while since Bruce Willis has had a film opened in the top five.

Game Night dropped two spots to fourth place with $10.7 million. The film dropped 37% during its second weekend and is approaching $35 million domestically.

Peter Rabbit rounds out the top five with $10 million. Peter Rabbit has passed $80 million domestically and I predict this is the final week that the animated film will be in the top five.

Annihilation dropped two spots to sixth place with $5.7 million. The film took a 49% drop during its second weekend and it seems that the hype for the film has dropped significantly. The film has just passed $20 million domestically.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman both remain in the top ten during their eleventh weeks of release. Jumanji is approaching $400 million domestically while Showman is closing in on $165 million domestically.

Oscar contenders continue to remain outside the top ten. The Shape of Water is approaching $60 million, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri just passed $50 million. The Post crossed $80 million domestically while Phantom Thread reached $20 million. I’m interested to see how many awards each of the contending films bring home at The Oscars.

Black Panther will face even more competition this upcoming week with four new wide releases coming out including the horror sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night and Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $66.4 million (-42.6%)

20th Century Fox: $21 million (+15.4%)

Sony Pictures: $14.5 million (-3.7%)

MGM: $13 million (n/a)

Warner Bros.: $12.1 million (-8.1%)

Paramount Pictures: $5.7 million (-5.3%)

Universal: $3.4 million (-3.7%)

Fox Searchlight: $2.6 million (+0.3%)

Orion Pictures: $1.6 million (-1.5%)

Focus Features: $1.2 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Gringo, The Hurricane Heist, The Strangers: Prey at Night, A Wrinkle in Time