Blink-182 announces residency at Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort

Blink-182 to take residence in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort

Our favorite punk band is going Vegas!

Today, Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation announced that Blink-182 will be playing their first residency, “Kings of Tomorrow,” in Las Vegas!

The 16 show run starts on May 26 and wraps up in November at the newly renovated theater. This is the first major collaboration at Palms Casino Resort and is a part of resort’s $620 million dollar overhaul.

The band is said to bring “its nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales, and nonsensical antics to life in ‘Kings of the Weekend.'”

Vocalist Mark Hoppus expressed his excitement to be running a show in Vegas. “When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’”

The Palms Casino Resort manager commented on the band’s upcoming residency as well:

“Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,”

He says “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl.”

Tickets go on sale on March 23rd, starting at $59. Head on over to www.blink182vegas.com for more information.

The run-dates are as follows:

May – 26-27

June – 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October – 26-27

November – 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Are you going to see Blink-182 in Vegas?