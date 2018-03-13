Bon Iver releases North American Tour Dates

Bon Iver announces North American tour.

Bon Iver has announced a series of concerts in North America. This summer, the band will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

Embed from Getty Images

The tour kicks off on May 24 in Portland, Oregon. Bon Iver’s tour will finish off on August 8 in Santa Barbara, California.

This tour comes with a couple of special dates as well. In Santa Barbara, lead singer Justin Vernon and his band will play a one-off.

According to Billboard, Vernon will also be hosting an overnight event on April 10 and May 9. Hosted at Vernon’s hotel in Eau Claire, the event will include a six-course meal, accompanied by a live performance.



Check out the tour dates here:

May 24 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 25 — George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

May 26 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

May 28 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Jubilee Auditorium

May 29 — Calgary, Alberta @ Stampede Corral

May 31 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park

June 5 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at White River State Park

June 9 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

Aug. 8 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Which tour date will you be going to?