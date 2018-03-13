Bon Iver releases North American Tour Dates

Bon Iver announces North American tour.
Bon Iver has announced a series of concerts in North America. This summer, the band will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.
The tour kicks off on May 24 in Portland, Oregon. Bon Iver’s tour will finish off on August 8 in Santa Barbara, California.
This tour comes with a couple of special dates as well. In Santa Barbara, lead singer Justin Vernon and his band will play a one-off.
According to Billboard, Vernon will also be hosting an overnight event on April 10 and May 9. Hosted at Vernon’s hotel in Eau Claire, the event will include a six-course meal, accompanied by a live performance.
Check out the tour dates here:
May 24 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
May 25 — George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
May 26 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
May 28 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Jubilee Auditorium
May 29 — Calgary, Alberta @ Stampede Corral
May 31 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park
June 5 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at White River State Park
June 9 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
Aug. 8 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Which tour date will you be going to?