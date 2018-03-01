BOWIE – showcasing the many faces of an icon through photos

On February 23, the Morrison Hotel Gallery’s exhibition, entitled BOWIE, opened in New York City, Los Angeles and Maui. The day prior, The Celebrity Cafe joined other members of the press and VIPs at a preview reception. Along the way there, the sun began to fade. A combination of mist and drizzle then caused various colored shop lights to play off cobblestone streets. Somehow, this mysterious and colorful scene presented a perfect backdrop for the night.

Located on Spring Street in New York’s West Village, visitors climb a narrow set of stairs before being suddenly thrust into an open and bright space. Every wall is covered with photographs of David Bowie. While it is common knowledge that this rock legend donned many looks throughout his career, it is striking to see them all assembled. Walking around the space, it feels like multiple personalities in – sometimes easy and sometimes tense – conversation with one another. Certain walls contain images that match well together, all taken from the same period. Others display counterpoint photographs that bring into sharp focus the diversity of Bowie’s many faces.

Following the artist’s death in 2016, it would be easy for the crowd to develop a mournful energy. Instead, the feel throughout Morrison Hotel Gallery’s space is one of celebration. Press, fans, photographers and VIPs all talk excitedly about the many phases of Bowie’s career. It is a beautiful and satisfying experience to see people from every walk of life and background in one place, sharing a fascination with, and love for, one artist. With only a small DJ booth at one end and bar at the other, the remainder of the space is packed full of images and people. Within 30-minutes the crowd swells from about 100 to as many as could physically fit inside. Indeed, this was a joyous and enthralled gathering of individuals.

The men behind the cameras

Among the photographers to be featured in BOWIE are Geoff MacCormack, Duffy, Neal Preston, Mick Rock and Bob Gruen. While these names may not be widely recognized in the general population, in this crowd, they are celebrities. These men are responsible for capturing the heart and soul of rock on camera, from the 60s onward. While their images of Bowie are well known, their careers extend far beyond this collection. As such, this day is for the people behind the camera, just as much as the man in front of it.

It is a rare occurrence to see so many talented photographer’s work being celebrated in one place. Equally as rare is the opportunity to see so many of Bowie’s personalities immediately next to one another. Those interested in exploring this exhibit can view it at all three gallery locations through March 23.