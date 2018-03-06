‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel is coming! announces director Luca Guadagnino

There is going to be a sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’

It’s a thing. It’s happening.

Director Luca Guadagnino made the announcement in an interview with USA Today. “I’m already conceiving the story with André Aciman, and it’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards,” the Oscar nominee confirmed.

“It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone.”

Armie Hammer and Timotheè Chalamet are still going to star in the sequel. However, the picture will take place in a different setting, rather than “somewhere in northern Italy.”

“They’re gonna go around the world,” he explained.

The director went on to share how much he enjoyed the process of shooting the film. He also explained that the script is yet to be finalized, so the date of when shooting begins is still unconfirmed.

We cannot wait to see what will come of Elio and Oliver in this highly anticipated sequel!

What are your hopes for the Call Me By Your Name sequel?

Call Me By Your Name was one of the most popular and critically acclaimed films of 2017. The movie, based on Andrè Aciman’s novel, received Oscar nominations for “Best Actor,” “Best Writing Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Picture.”