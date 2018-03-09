Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is coming later this year

Treyarch’s legacy continues.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be this year’s installment of the annual video game franchise. It is being developed by Treyarch, the creators of the Black Ops series and the popular zombie mode, and will release Oct. 12.

In a blog post, publisher Activision made the reveal but did not reveal much more information. They plan on holding a community reveal event on May 17, probably to show off some gameplay and a new trailer.

Rumors had been swirling about the announcement of the game as well. Basketball superstar James Harden was recently seen wearing a hat with a logo suspiciously similar to Black Ops 3’s.

The Beard has arrived, and he’s ready for battle with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/ky3E8TK9Hy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018

It’s also interesting that this will be the earliest a Call of Duty entry has been added in over a decade, as it usually hits in November. Perhaps Activision wanted to slide ahead of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 release, which is releasing on Oct. 26.

