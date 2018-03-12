Cameron Diaz retiring to spend time with husband Benji Madden [REPORT]

Selma Blair sheds light on Diaz’s acting status.

Cameron Diaz, the famous actress made popular from roles in The Mask, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and many more is retiring from acting. She is choosing instead to focus on her life with husband and musician Benji Madden.

According to fellow The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, a recent lunch between the two brought up the topic of Diaz, 45, retiring.

“I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting, she’s like ‘I’m done,'” Blair said at the Oscar’s Vanity Fair pre-party in Los Angeles last week.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films, she has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back,” she added.

Diaz’s last film was the remake of Annie in 2014 in which she played Miss Hannigan. This was before her marriage to Madden in 2015.

The Daily Star also spoke to a source who told them that Diaz is constantly approached with scripts, but “she’s happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time.”

Looks like a Charlie’s Angels reunion will never see the light of day. Let us know what you think of Cameron Diaz’s retirement in the comments below!