Chadwick Boseman to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chadwick Boseman has starred in documentary films about crossing the racial boundary, biographical movies about civil justice, one where he shows off his dance moves and even a picture about a black superhero fixated in a hyper-advanced technological society—his acting range has been exceptional.

But on April 7 Chadwick Boseman will have the opportunity to deliver his comedic acting chops as the host of Season 43, Episode 17 of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Cardi B.

Chadwick has had a very active 2018 since the release of Marvel’s Black Panther where he stars as T’Challa aka The Black Panther. The film has already crossed the billion-dollar mark as the 5th Marvel film to do so, with five straight weeks with the top box office, which hasn’t been done since Avatar. And with $610 million dollars racked in domestically, they’re closing in to be the top-grossing superhero film of all-time which is currently The Avengers at $623 million domestically.

It’s been a crazy-good couple months for Chadwick and now he’ll be the second cast-mate from the film to grace the Saturday Night Live stage as host. Sterling K. Brown who played N’ Jobu in the film, hosted episode 15 last month.

Are you excited to see Chadwick Boseman take the Saturday Night Live stage? Comment below.