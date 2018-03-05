Fixer Upper Gaines teams opens Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas and it looks like good cooking

Chip and Joanna Gaines have finished another project, turning the downer of a favorite restaurants closing into a fantastic new revival of the spot where the Elite Cafe once stood. Now that place is home to their new Magnolia Table restaurant. With their consistent good doing in Waco, who knows what those Texans will see next, or get to eat.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ from Fixer Upper on HGTV opened the new Magnolia Table restaurant in Waco, Texas in late February.

A Magnolia realtor affirmed that fact on Facebook that Magnolia employees helped out in a pre-opening Friday ahead of Monday. The Magnolia Table opened its well designed doors at 6 a.m.

A sign had been put up in early February, taking the place of one for the Elite Café, a historic century aged icon, which closed down in February 2016. Magnolia, the Gaines’ company, seized the opportunity to take the spot. The Gaines family were regular attendees of the Elite Cafe having Sunday brunches.

Delays had set back the original end of the 2017 start date. The Magnolia Table is decorated with classic photographs, murals and a bonafide original menu from the Elite Cafe. They even have the Elites 1919 sandwich.

The Magnolia Table is set at 2132 S. Valley Mills Drive in Waco, Texas. It serves everything but dinner, and can hold up to 210 people, with a first come first serve basis, and don’t ask for reservations.

Included at the Magnolia in Waco is an outdoor coffee bar with awesome fresh pastries and will provide take-away orders. In addition their is a gift shop.

The Magnolia Table runs from 6 a.m. nonstop till 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday, with Sunday off, according to WFMY News 2.

The Magnolia menu is also something to talk about, Breakfast consists of premium fresh juices, coffee, bacon and eggs, pancakes, and French toast is included in the classic two-page menu, along with regional southern favorites such as sweet tea, lemonade, buttermilk biscuits, and a pimento cheese sandwich.

Not only that there is avocado toast, simple greens and roasted chicken, and if that’;s not enough there is a kind breakfast which is two eggs, wheat berry toast, avocado, and heirloom tomatoes on a bed of greens. Yum.

Deserts range from the cupcake of that day, Ella’s Dipping Donuts, cinnamon powdered cake doughnut holes with warm chocolate dipping sauce, and numerous breads and pastries from the Silos Baking Company Bread Basket, according to The Daily Meal.

Johanna and Chip Gaines have been on Fixer Upper since 2013 and are still running on HGTV, popular for their southern charm and. The pair fixes up home for clients in a soulful genuine way in Waco, Texas. Not only are they do it your self home pros, but do it your self restaurant pros.

The Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas will certainly be a local favorite as well as a tourist travel destination, as any one who’s looking for good southern comfort, and healthy, food will enjoy this place. Just reading the various edible delights makes one want to go there.