Chrissy Teigen opens up about the real and funny reason why she isn’t Chrissy Legend

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

John Legend doesn’t go by his real name, so neither does she

Chrissy Teigen opened up about why she didn’t adopt the surname Legend after she married her husband after someone asked an open question on Twitter:

“I’d really like to hear the reasoning behind women who won’t take their husband’s last name.”

Her answer was simple:  he didn’t even take his own real last name, so why should she?

Chrissy’s real name is Christine Diane Teigen and hubby, John Legend was born John Roger Stephens in Springfield, Ohio.  They wed in 2013.

Chrissy responded to another poster who didn’t like that answer and said, “never understand women not taking husbands last name/hyphenating theirs w/his”

Their little girl’s name is Luna Simone Stephens and the little boy that they are expecting soon will also likely bear the surname Stephens.  It is likely, in private and in all things legal, one or perhaps both of the parents go by the real name at least on the dotted line.

John Legend actually changed his name when he was in college at the University of Pennsylvania.

Chrissy is a favorite on Twitter.  She has almost ten million followers and is almost as known for her wickedly funny Tweets as she is her modeling, foodie blog and cookbook and high profile marriage to singer John Legend.

Her tweets are often newsworthy.  An example, last year, she was making banana bread, but needed some overripe bananas to complete her recipe.  She put out a call to action for local people to post a photo of theirs and she received some great responses.

This made her even more endearing to her fans.

John Legend will be performing in next week’s live Jesus Christ Superstar on April 1, so it is certain Ms. Teigen or Mrs. Stephens will have some great tweets between now and then.

Chrissy Tiegen is at the heart of a common question associated with modern women and is a worthy question to think about during Women’s History Month.

