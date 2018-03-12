Church of Scientology to unveil Scientology Network

“The only thing more interesting than what you’ve heard is what you haven’t.”

The Church of Scientology announced via social media a countdown for their Scientology Network launch on Monday at 8 p.m.

The SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown⏰+ new network pre-launch videos are now LIVE at the TOP of the #YOUTUBE📺homepage for the next 24hrs for the estimated 40-60 million desktop visitors that will visit during that period! CHECK IT OUT!📲https://t.co/0XCc1pallp pic.twitter.com/GwpH4LIUXG — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 12, 2018

The announcement came with the tagline “a new voice, a new network.”

The Network looks to launch on platforms including DirecTV, Amazon, Itunes, Roku, Google Play and Apple TV starting at 8 p.m. on Monday. The media networks have yet to comment on the statement.

The Network announcement seems to be in direct response to critiques of the Church of Scientology in the media, most notably from Leah Remini.

Remini was a member of the Church before breaking away in 2013. She came out with a documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for A&E. The series won an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017.

As of now, Leah Remini has not made any response to the news of the Scientology Network, even though she is a harsh critic of the Church and its practices.

In January, Remini came to the aid of Paul Haggis, who was accused of sexual misconduct. In a letter to the anonymous accusers, Remini wrote: “Those who accuse without going to law enforcement, those who seek hush money to keep their stories secret, those who make accusations to the media anonymously – they are suspect. And when the target of these tactics is someone who is a prominent critic of Scientology, it is very suspect.”

No new news of Paul Haggis has been released, as he has gone quiet in a day and age where any prominent member of the film industry who is accused pulls themselves out of the spotlight.

The Church of Scientology hopes to release six original programming through the Scientology Network.

The Scientology Network will be live Monday night at 8 p.m.

