10 Cicely Tyson movies you cannot miss seeing

Originally published Dec. 30, 2013

Cicely Tyson was born December 9, 1933, in Harlem, New York, to parents who were immigrants from the Caribbean Island of Nevis.

Before she became an actress, she was discovered by a staff member for Ebony Magazine and became a fashion model.

After modeling, she took on the stage, starring in plays like The Blacks: A Clown Show, The Cool World, and The Trip to Bountiful. She eventually moved on to the small screen, starring in shows such as East Side/West Side, I Spy and The Guiding Light.

In 1981, Tyson entered a tumultuous marriage with famous jazz musician Miles Davis, which later ended in divorce. She has gone on to star in a multitude of movies and earn many awards for her devotion to her craft.

Cicely is a part of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Board of Selectors for the Jefferson Awards for Public Service, and has even received a degree from Morehouse College, which is an all-male school.

In honor of her fantastic career and achievements, here is a list of 10 of her most notable productions.

