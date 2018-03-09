Stalker Shocker! Colin Firth’s wife Livia Giuggioli says she was dating her alleged stalker!

Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, have gotten themselves embroiled in whole controversy following a complaint against their stalker, Marco Brancaccia. The complaint outlines that their longtime friend harassing them over the years, sending threatening texts, phone calls, and emailing photos of Livia to Colin.

In a statement released to the Times, Livia and Colin Firth outline that Livia had an affair with Marco Brancaccia between 2015 and 2016 when her and her husband were separated, but the couple is now happily together again.

Marco Brancaccia has come forward denouncing the claims. In his statement to the Times, Brancaccia says, “We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My “stalking” consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an e-mail. I wrote an e-mail to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work. In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos, and videos, even a diary.”

This goes against what the couple outlines as a large amount of threatening calls and texts.

The statement by the couple continued saying “The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted.”

Colin Firth, 67, is an Academy Award winning actor known for his roles in The King’s Speech, Love Actually, and A Single Man. His wife, Livia Giuggioli, is a documentary producer. The two live very private lives together.

What do you think about the allegations? And more importantly, Do Manners Maketh The Man? What would you do if you were in the same situation?