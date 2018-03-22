‘Deadpool 2’ gets a new full-length trailer

X-force forever

The new trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 has dropped and with it the first reference to an X-force team under Fox’s X-men universe.

If you are unfamiliar with X-force, it’s traditionally a team of mutants who work aside from the main X-men group and take things a step further. As Deadpool puts it, “they’re tough and morally flexible.”

In this universe, it looks like Deadpool puts the team together (and hilariously mimicks Black Panther while doing so). Comprising the team is Zazie Beetz’ Domino and Terry Crews’ unknown character, as well as another unnamed character swinging around her electrified whip. You can also catch a glimpse of It‘s Bill Skarsgård in the background, on top of other new characters.

Stefan Kapicic’s Colossus and Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead are returning, probably once again getting caught in the middle of Deadpool’s schemes.

Their mission: stop Josh Brolin’s Cable from killing or capturing a young mutant played by Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

On top of all of the new characters, Fox also gave us a neat peek at Deadpool’s grey X-force costume.

Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa, T.J. Miller’s Weasel, and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al are all returning, as well as fan-favorite taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni).

Check out the new Deadpool 2 trailer below starring Ryan Reynolds, and let us know what you think in the comments!