Dish in a Dash – March 22: ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer, Queen Latifah’s mom dies, Chris Evans single

From breakups to hot movie trailers, here are the headlines you need to know about!

We also remember Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s mom, who passed away from heart disease and Frank Avruch who played Bozo the Clown.

My condolences to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH I know how close you & Mama Owens were we always talked about our moms & my 1st time meeting her she treated me like family I know this hit so hard😞i lift you up in Prayer for strength🙏🏾 you are loved❤️ #RitaOwens rest peacefully🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RTKjbihePO — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2018

Chrissy Teigen explains why she didn’t take John Legend’s name. And it has nothing to do with feminism.

my husband didn’t even take his last name? https://t.co/BMo6OsgcVv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 22, 2018

Deadpool 2. Falling somewhere between The Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. pic.twitter.com/pdbjGJs18c — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 22, 2018

Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew are leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Is Ellen Pompeo’s raise the reason?

.@EllenPompeo had some impactful words about women in the workplace. I really loved this interview. pic.twitter.com/kW2rC5KpEQ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 22, 2018

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate broke up again.

Stephen Colbert worked out with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Paris Jackson was told by her parents to break up with Cara DeLevingne.