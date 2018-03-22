comments cash

Dish in a Dash – March 22: ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer, Queen Latifah’s mom dies, Chris Evans single

Chris Evans

From breakups to hot movie trailers, here are the headlines you need to know about!

We also remember Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s mom, who passed away from heart disease and Frank Avruch who played Bozo the Clown.

Queen Latifah’s mom died after a battle with heart disease. More here.

Chrissy Teigen explains why she didn’t take John Legend’s name. And it has nothing to do with feminism.

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 2 trailer dropped and it’s awesome! MORE HERE

Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew are leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Is Ellen Pompeo’s raise the reason?

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate broke up again.

Embed from Getty Images

Stephen Colbert worked out with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Paris Jackson was told by her parents to break up with Cara DeLevingne.

(Source:Â parisjackson, Instagram)
(Source: parisjackson, Instagram)
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.