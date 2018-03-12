‘Doctor Who’ actor Christopher Eccleston says that leaving almost ruined his career

Doctor Who actor, Christopher Eccleston, who played the ninth Doctor on the BBC hit series, says that when he exited the show it almost ended his career. Eccleston was on the show for only one season – the 2005 reboot season.

In an interview with The Guardian, Eccleston alleged, “What happened around Doctor Who almost destroyed my career. I gave them a hit show and I left with dignity and then they put me on a blacklist.”

Since leaving the show, Eccleston has done other BBC series including The Shadow Line and The A Word, as well as a few movies.

Eccleston turned down a role to be in the 50th Anniversary of Doctor Who. Steven Moffat, ex-showrunner for Doctor Who, told the Doctor Who Fan Show how upset he was when he heard the news. “Christopher Eccleston said no, and that was awful, that was just awful.” Moffat continued, “I was so depressed that day because I’d written most of the script and he was in it. I didn’t know what to do.”

The acclaimed BBC series, Doctor Who, is expected to start with season 11 later on this year. The thirteenth Doctor will be played a woman, the first woman to take on the iconic role. The season will be on BBC One in the UK and on BBC America in the U.S. Jodie Whittaker the first woman to take on the iconic role, has the full support of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

What do you think of Christopher Eccleston’s statement? Are you excited to see Jodie Whittaker as Dr. Who?