Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa to split [REPORT]

Well, it seems there will be more drama for the Trump family in the future, as Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump might be abandoning matrimony.

It should be no surprise since he has recently taken on Don Sr.’s job running the Trump and also got the boost to his name status from his dad’s Presidency. As if hunting exotic animals did not notify you of him being just wrong, there is also his yes-man compliance with his father, an example is the father-son social media warrior duo of constant popularism.

Add frequent long outings resulting in isolation from his family and it seems indicative of the observation that married life with either is bitter.

By word of mouth it is speculated that Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are having a downturn in their marriage and might be splitting, sources from their inner circle told Page Six.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa had been married in November 2005. The union has lasted almost a decade and they have had five children together. While not openly broken, they have been living away from one another for a good deal of time, with the legal process expected to be initiated soon.

A spokesman them as well as for the Trump Organization has declined to respond to rumors.

A source has stated, “The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.”

Trump Jr. also has had his 24-hour Secret Service pass removed himself so he can be under the radar.

A former participant of the Trump administration said that the Secret Service was sent to protect his kids, and said their father’s situation was upsetting to them, “There are all these new people coming and going. The kids don’t like that. They can’t get comfortable with someone they don’t know.”

Vanessa, who is a psychology graduate, does not like the all the time focus that comes with the Trump name. Another source had said, “Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder.”

This occurred in February when Vanessa Trump was precautionarily rushed to a hospital after the couple received a death threat and white powder which was sent to Donald Trump Jr., in Manhattan. The NYPD said the white powder was nonhazardous, but sources say, “It was terrifying for Vanessa, who is naturally worried for the safety of her children.”

However, another source intimate with the couple said “Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce. They are trying to deal with this privately. Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does.”

The same source flip-flopped a bit also saying, “While they are not legally separated, I cannot deny there are issues, there are a lot of intricate things that go on in a marriage. Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics, this is a personal matter between two people.”

This seems the rich man’s blues, but it is also true long periods of separation can lead to divorce in any marriage, as well as intense pressure from outside the marriage.

When it comes down to it, being exposed to a father who has had three divorces, has been accused of various sexual deviancies, and who also spent much time away from his family, why would Donald Trump Jr. be any different? We shall see.