‘Dragon Ball Super series’ ending with new movie on the horizon

Dragon Ball Super has only two more episodes remaining in the Universal Survival Saga until the series wraps up—at least for now.

The #TournamentofPower is on hiatus until next week!

Until then, Ultra Instinct Goku⚡️🔥 will be waiting…

Two minutes still remain! #DragonBallSuper #UltraInstinct pic.twitter.com/9RLIv6bLsR — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) February 24, 2018

Japanese site Sanspo.com wrote back in January that Dragon Ball Super, the fifth anime in the series, would conclude at the end of March, but the series itself will not. Toei Animation didn’t confirm when Super would return or if the meaning of the “series” not ending, meant that the Dragon Ball chain will continue.

Akira Toryiama did announce at Jump Festa 2018 however, that the 20th Dragon Ball feature film is in the works and is set to be released in Japan December 2018. Toryiama, the original author of Dragon Ball, will spearhead the original story, screenplay, and character design of the new film.

The new story line will focus on the DNA of what it means to be a Saiyan, including the origin of the Saiyans. In the Dragon Ball Super series, Goku and Vegeta have tested the realms, reaches, and boundaries of the Super Saiyan God—and the film will focus on the history of these new levels. Some fans and Japanese sites have speculated that the film will also showcase Yamoshi, the original Super Saiyan God, and his quest to rid Planet Sadala of corrupt Saiyans.

There are currently two more minutes in the Tournament of Power with Jiren and Goku set in their final showdown for the fates of Universe 7 and 11 in their hands–and don’t forget Frieza lurking in the shadows. Last episode saw Goku break through his shell once again to reach Ultra Instinct, dodging Jiren’s attack while landing a powerful blow to Jiren’s gut. The next episode hints at Goku mastering Ultra Instinct and transforming into a new shiny gray-white-haired form.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 Extended Preview pic.twitter.com/lq21Yx6iG4 — DBZ (@DBZClips) February 25, 2018

Episode 129 of Dragon Ball Super airs on Sat., March 3 in Japan with the title “Limits Super Surpassed! Ultra Instinct Mastered!!”

Are you looking forward to watching the final two episodes of Dragon Ball Super? Leave comment below!