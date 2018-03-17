Dragon Ball Super watch party will be hosted on Funimation’s YouTube channel

Dragon Ball Super is winding down to its final moments with two episodes remaining as Goku and Jiren are locked in one final showdown for the ages.

So Funimation is having a Dragon Ball Super watch part Saturday evening at 9:30 p.m. central time in accordance with the last mega-battle in the Universal Survival Saga.

The Universe Survival Saga is coming to an end, so let's see it through together with a series of guest watch parties leading up to the big finale! 💪💪💪 First up, catch the new episode of #DBSuper on FunimationNow, alongside @ForneverWorld's live reactions! See you there 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ncSmUlhLaF — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 16, 2018

The live streams watch party will be displayed on Funimation’s YouTube channel and it will be hosted by Animeme Rap Battle writer Dani Fernandez and Ify Nwadiwe along with other special mystery guests.

YOOOO!! We’re taking over @FUNimation’s Youtube Channel TONITE!!!!!

Lots of special guests and giveaways

👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽https://t.co/6fL398SKUt pic.twitter.com/dIeu93qF4W — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) March 17, 2018

On Friday, Funimation held a special Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with the English voice actors of Dragon Ball Super’s Universe 6. So, Caitlin Glass (voice of Vados), Cifford Chapin (voice of Cabba), Jason Liebrecht (voice of Champa), and Greg Ayers (voice of Frost) all took to Reddit to answer some fan questions.

Episode 130 stands as the prelude to the final episode of Dragon Ball Super which will end March 24. The 20th Dragon Ball film will premiere December 14 and will act as a continuation of the Dragon Ball Super series.

Are you excited to watch episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super? Comment below.