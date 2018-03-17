comments cash

Dragon Ball Super watch party will be hosted on Funimation’s YouTube channel

Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super is winding down to its final moments with two episodes remaining as Goku and Jiren are locked in one final showdown for the ages.
So Funimation is having a Dragon Ball Super watch part Saturday evening at 9:30 p.m. central time in accordance with the last mega-battle in the Universal Survival Saga.

The live streams watch party will be displayed on Funimation’s YouTube channel and it will be hosted by Animeme Rap Battle writer Dani Fernandez and Ify Nwadiwe along with other special mystery guests.

On Friday, Funimation held a special Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with the English voice actors of Dragon Ball Super’s Universe 6. So, Caitlin Glass (voice of Vados), Cifford Chapin (voice of Cabba), Jason Liebrecht (voice of Champa), and Greg Ayers (voice of Frost) all took to Reddit to answer some fan questions.

Episode 130 stands as the prelude to the final episode of Dragon Ball Super which will end March 24. The 20th Dragon Ball film will premiere December 14 and will act as a continuation of the Dragon Ball Super series.

Are you excited to watch episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super? Comment below.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Christopher Davis