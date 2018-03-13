Dragon Ball’s 20th film has a ‘Dragon Ball Super’ connection

Dragon Ball Super has taken fans on a rollercoaster of ambiguity with the lack of details on the upcoming film and ending of the Dragon Ball series.

But Monday, a couple things were made clear, the 20th film in the Dragon Ball series has an official release date and the Dragon Ball Super series will continue with the film being the benchmark for its future plans.

Toei Animation got the ball rolling with this post on Monday evening.

Hold on to your seats! 💥💥💥

The 20th #DragonBall feature film is set to be released on December 14, 2018 in Japan! The new film will also continue to follow the world created in #DragonBallSuper!! For new details, visit the movie's official website, https://t.co/xnNYUXWQ3n!! pic.twitter.com/s7MJeaISid — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 12, 2018

And in an official release from the official website for Dragon Ball’s 20th film, the site confirmed that the film will continue to follow the Dragon Ball Super world and it will be released Dec. 14 in Japan.

The Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama said in a statement that, “The Dragon Ball Super movie this time around will be the next story that takes place after the anime that’s currently on TV.”

That’s right, the name for the film will also be Dragon Ball Super, confirming the continuation of the themes created in the series.

Akira Toriyama says the DRAGON BALL movie will be a continuation of the Anime. He also says the manga will take a different turn from the anime & movie. Still no mention/confirmation of DRAGON BALL SUPER ending March 25 with ep. 131. pic.twitter.com/hJd2SUQ5mn — Anime & Comics (@Jrnotjnr) March 13, 2018

He also talked about how the content will shed some light on the unexplored topics such as Frieza and the Saiyans—and he teases at a long-awaited formidable opponent.

The official website for the film also revealed the director will be Tatsuya Nagamine, who was in charge of “Dragon Ball Ultra” and “One Piece Film Z” and the director of drawing will be Naitani Naoyuki. Toriyama will stand as the animation director for the film and he will continue to be in contact with his chiefs of design.

On another note, Toei Animation released a statement about the illegal public showings of Dragon Ball Super’s upcoming episode 130 throughout Latin America.

There are only two remaining episodes of Dragon Ball Super’s Universe Survival Saga and the next episode is one of the most highly anticipated episodes to date.

