Drake and Ninja break the internet playing Fortnite: ‘Battle Royale’

Drake dips his foot In almost every area of popular culture—music, sports, film, and now playing Fortnite with Twitch gaming celebrity, Ninja.

So I'm watching @Ninja play Fortnite with Drake. Like Drake Drake, wtf is happening. This is the coolest shit I've ever seen. — Matt Craig (@eMattCraig) March 15, 2018

Drake, rapper Travis Scott and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to play squads with popular Luminosity gaming streamer, Ninja and they streamed their games live on Twitch from about 1 a.m. until 4:34 a.m. eastern time Thursday morning.

Fortnite has become an online gaming phenomenon and everyone is hooked—even celebrities.

Twitch is a streaming service that enables users to watch other people play video games.

Travis Scott has joined the Squad while @drake is looking at memes of himself @Ninja just RT'd… What a time to be alive. 2018 is beyond incredible. pic.twitter.com/sG0c7KYJZ8 — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) March 15, 2018

And they played several games, beginning with Drake, which led to Travis Scott and JuJu deciding to link up with the group—rapper Logic contacted Ninja to relay a message to Drake, telling him that he didn’t want any part of him in the game.

And Drake responded:

LMAO DRAKE JUST SAID "TELL LOGIC TO PULL UP WITH A SQUAD HE CAN GET SMACKED UP TOO" WTF IS LIFE — OCD For Life (@MooshAndTwist) March 15, 2018

One of the cooler aspects of the stream was that all of them had microphones so there was constant conversation and joking going on. Drake asked JuJu how he had time to play the game, seeing the NFL offseason and training is in full swing.

And the Twitter world was all watching as some of their favorite celebrities battled it out to be the last ones standing in the Victory Royale.

At one point, Drake revived Travis Scott, who was hit by another player and Scott replied, ‘gods plan lets get it’, which many fans know that ‘gods plan’, is a reference to the hottest Drake song right now.

“God’s Plan, lets get it” – travis Scott after drake revived him 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JKJZT5BdOU — travy (@travyscotty) March 15, 2018

Through the vehicle of an online video game, fans were able to watch and, if they were lucky, play with the foursome which was led by Ninja who was basically a Fortnite kingpin with his vast understanding on Fortnite gaming—the team won several games.

By the end of the night/morning, Drake was the No.1 trending topic on Twitter with 486,000 tweets, Ninja was No.2 with 534,000 tweets, and Travis Scott was No.3 with 156,000 tweets.

how drake be giving ninja items pic.twitter.com/vcpeNwu0c5 — JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) March 15, 2018

As for when they’ll play again, Ninja simply told them to let him know when they’re free. So I guess we’ll wait until Drake and company break the internet by playing Fortnite again.