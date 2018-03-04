90th Annual Oscars – Everything you need to know

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are almost here! This Sunday, March 4, the 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. The show and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Coming back after the Best Picture debacle when La La Land was announced the winner when the win actually went to Moonlight, is host Jimmy Kimmel. While the mix-up wasn’t the seasoned talk show host’s fault, we’re sure there are some nerves happening for him.

RELATED: Oscars 2018 – Predictions on who will win big at the 90th Academy Awards

The expected winners this year are not as set as they usually are. From the Golden Globes to the BAFTA Awards the top movies of the year rotated which categories they won in. We should have a fun night waiting to see who wins. Although, we don’t know about you, we’ve got #ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbingMissouri waiting for copy/paste!

Join us live on Twitter @celcafe for up-to-the-minute conversations about the show!

Haven’t seen the Best Picture Nominees? Check out our reviews –

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Missed some other nominees? We’ve got you covered there too!

I, Tonya (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing)

All the Money In The World (Best Supporting Actor)

Last Jedi (Best Sound Editing, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing)

Disaster Artist (Best Adapted Screenplay)

Coco (Original Song, Best Animated Feature Film)

Loving Vincent (Best Animated Feature Film)

Beauty and the Beast (Best Production Design, Best Costume Design)

Bladerunner 2049 (Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects)

For more Oscar coverage visit us here.

Who do you hope will win at the 90th Annual Oscar Awards? Tell us below!