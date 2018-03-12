comments cash

Fans go crazy over Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ video

Taylor Swift, Delicate, iHeartRadio Music Awards

It’s a “Delicate” world. 

Music superstar Taylor Swift released her Delicate music video at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and fans are going wild.

The video shows two sides of her life: her famous, red-carpet attending side longs for the days where she can just be herself. And that self involves making goofy faces in the mirror and dancing embarrassingly, yet passionately in the rain. Something we should all be able to relate to.

Fans on Twitter were quick to pick out their favorite and most relatable moments from the video.


Swift premiered the video after her Female Artist of the Year win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She was recognized for her album Reputation, which features videos for Look What You Made Me Do, … Ready For Itand End Game. 

Check out Taylor Swift’s Delicate video below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Andrew Garcia