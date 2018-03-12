Fans go crazy over Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ video

It’s a “Delicate” world.

Music superstar Taylor Swift released her Delicate music video at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and fans are going wild.

The video shows two sides of her life: her famous, red-carpet attending side longs for the days where she can just be herself. And that self involves making goofy faces in the mirror and dancing embarrassingly, yet passionately in the rain. Something we should all be able to relate to.

Fans on Twitter were quick to pick out their favorite and most relatable moments from the video.

@taylorswift I love how in this video you are carefree and have no worries BUT PLEASE WEAR SHOES ON THE SUBWAY I HAVE SEEN SOME NASTY THINGS ON THOSE TRAINS GIRL — Emily (@emspizzaswift) March 12, 2018

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE BEGINNING AND THE END MY HEART IS FULL @taylorswift13 I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/FO2aZDoloB — Sadie (@turnedtodustt) March 12, 2018



Swift premiered the video after her Female Artist of the Year win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She was recognized for her album Reputation, which features videos for Look What You Made Me Do, … Ready For It? and End Game.

Check out Taylor Swift’s Delicate video below, and let us know what you think in the comments!