‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ gets a new trailer

The Warner Bros. Harry Potter spinoff sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has a new teaser trailer and it’s glorious.

We can see a few new things in the trailer. First off, we get our first look at Jude Law in action as Dumbledore, the legendary headmaster of Hogwarts. We also get a glimpse of Johnny Depp looking pale as Grindelwald himself.

Eddie Redmayne is back as Newt Scamander, as well as Dan Fogler as the muggle sidekick Jacob Kowalski and Katherine Waterston as Porpentina Goldstein.

The ‘beasts’ aspect of the movie promises to please too. Bowtruckle, the adorable little leaf creature, is making a return, and Kowalski will have to put up with a strange new bird creature.

Grindelwald will likely be after the Deathly Hallows, the three powerful magic items that were featured in the Harry Potter series. The imagery is hinted at multiple times in the trailer and can be seen on the title card. It’s represented by the triangle for the Cloak of Invisibility, the circle for the Resurrection Stone and the line for the Elder Wand.

