‘Fantastic Geeks and Where to Find Them’ podcast started by YouTube stars

YouTubers Tessa Netting and Anna Brisbin start fandom podcast

Awesome new podcast Fantastic Geeks and Where to Find Them started March 9, 2018.

The hosts of the podcast are YouTubers and best friends, Anna “BrizzyVoices” Brisbin and Tessa Netting. The two of them met through their love of Harry Potter, and they’re not scared to celebrate what it means to be a geek. The show is about fandoms and pop culture. The first episode was Harry Potter themed, obviously.

Podcast host, Anna Brisbin, has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscribers on her channel. And co-host, Tessa Netting, has more than 350,000 subscribers.

In a press release about the show, Netting gives a long list of the fandoms that she and Brisbin are interested in and what you might hear on the show. “Fantastic Geeks and Where To Find Them is for people who are passionate about their Fandoms,” Netting says.



Fantastic Geeks and Where to Find Them is going to cover all areas of fandom from TV shows to books. While both of the hosts are Ravenclaws, they have different aspects to them that make for a great show and a fun listen. The podcast will feature intense discussions, as well as games and “wars” between the hosts about their different ships. Every Friday you can join the hosts as they talk about different things they love!

According to Expand Entertainment, the show’s executive producer, Fantastic Geeks and Where to Find Them was one of iTunes’ top ten downloaded podcasts shortly after it was announced. Clips from the first episode can be found on the hosts’ YouTube channels and you can download the podcast on iTunes. This podcast joins other great podcasts like Pod Save America and Rhett&Link’s Ear Biscuits on Cadence 13 Network.

Will you be a new weekly listener of Fantastic Geeks and Where to Find Them? Have you already started listening? Let us know what you think!

