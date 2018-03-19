‘Found Tonight’- Get this mashup of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘Hamilton’

A new song for fans of Lin Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt.

“Found Tonight,” released on March 19, 2018, is a mashup of “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen and “The Story Of Tonight” from Hamilton, was this month’s #Hamildrops.

Hamildrops is new, Hamilton-inspired music, released monthly, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. For this mashup, Miranda teams up with Ben Platt, the original Evan in Dear Evan Hansen. Platt left the show after his contract was up in Nov. 2017.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was the original Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton and is slated to open the Puerto Rican production in the role. With Alex Lacamoire, award-winning Orchestrator for his work in Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, arranging this month’s mashup, it’s sure to be a hit!

Ben Platt starts the song by singing part of “The Story Of Tonight” which then transitions into “You Will Be Found” sung by Miranda. Throughout the middle of the song, the artists are singing the songs sung by their respective characters in the two shows. By the end of the performance, the artists come together and harmonize the chorus together.

While both Platt and Miranda sing wonderfully alone, when they harmonize together, they create an even better sound. This is the song that fans have been waiting for! And now that we have it, we will love these two artists even more than we already do.

“Found Tonight” can be found on iTunes ($1.29) and various streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. The proceeds from this song will go to March For Our Lives, a demonstration to end gun violence in schools.