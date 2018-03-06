Frances McDormand’s Oscar for Best Actress stolen – but it wasn’t hers to lose!

Frances McDormand had her Oscar stolen Sunday night while attending an afterparty. Apparently, one man wanted an Oscar that night and whatever he thought he deserved to get it for, assumably for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri where he was Best Actress, he grabbed it.

Terry Bryant stole McDormand’s Oscar and took a video selfie while holding and kissing the trophy, and with grandiosity said, “This is mine. We got it tonight, baby … who wants to tell me congratulations?” Bryant said.

RT talkRADIO “Terry Bryant has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an Oscar after he posted a video of himself with the award to Facebook on Sunday night. Watch again ▼ pic.twitter.com/QxFSB9msWy“ — Dennie Morris (@DennieMorris) March 6, 2018

Bryant was then stopped by a photographer, who heroically snatched the trophy back. Security then chased down Bryant, and he was taken in by the police. Bryant has been tagged with felony grand theft.

Thanks to a photographer who not only has a sharp eye for pics, but also for thievery, Terry Bryant was arrested for stealing an #Oscars trophy during last night’s Governor’s Ball pic.twitter.com/VhRnf9xbVl — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2018

“Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together,” McDormand’s rep said, according to The Rolling Stone.

In an ironic twist, according to TMZ, it actually wasn’t McDormand’s Oscar for Bryant to steal. As we mentioned, the updated agreement actors need to sign with the Academy to get the trophy actually remains under their ownership, and it’s their name on the police report!

Bryant is still in jail and the Academy is saying they want to press charges. It seems that McDormand’s Oscar is not the first award to be touched by the 47-year-old Los Angeles local. He put his hands on this year’s Oscar, a 2016’s SAG Award, last year’s MTV Movie Award and an MTV Video Music Award. He also is well known for taking photos with celebrities, including Beyoncé, saying she is a “life-long friend” (as if). He’s also appeared with Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Kimmel, and a ton of other stars. On top of that, he is known for crowding Paris Hilton about her aunt Jo Hilton.

Do you think The Academy is right in pressing charges against Terry Bryant for stealing what we'll still call Francis McDermond's Oscar for Best Actress?