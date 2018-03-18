Frozen Fridays – New songs dropped from ‘Frozen’ on Broadway

New songs from the Frozen winter world

Following the huge success of Disney’s Frozen, the next big step was to bring the musical to the stage. Currently, the musical is in previews on Broadway, with opening night slated for March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre, featuring the songs you love, and new ones.

The talent behind the musical is the husband and wife team of Kristen Anderson–Lopez and Robert Lopez of the original production. These two are back creating new music and lyrics along with production script by Jennifer Lee. Much like the movie, the musical follows two sisters, Anna and Elsa, who grow and change from young orphans to rulers of the kingdom.

Every Friday, since the first preview, a new song from the show has been released. These four songs fit right in with those originals that you already love. These songs are posted on streaming services, as well as, available to buy on iTunes.

The latest song released on March 15, 2018, was “True Love,” performed by Anna who is played by Patti Murin. Sung in the second act of the show, Anna is singing a beautiful ballad about finding her true love.

The third song released was “Dangerous to Dream,” performed by Caissie Levy as Elsa, and the Broadway company of Frozen. Here is the first solo that adult Elsa sings; you can really hear the emotion coming from the performance.

The second song released was “What Do You Know About Love?” Out on March 1, it is performed by Jelani Alladin as the iceman Kristoff and Patti Murin as Anna. The duo sing about the fact that Anna is engaged to marry Hans, a man that she hardly knows.

The very first song released was “Monster,” performed by Caissie Levy as Elsa and the Broadway Company, on Feb. 22, 2018. Performed in Act 2 of the show, Elsa is sitting in her ice palace before Hans finds her.

For more information about the show please click here. Playbill also has more information about the show here.

Will you be seeing this production? Let us know below!